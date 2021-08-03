Peet's Coffee Introduces First Line of K-Cup Pods

Peet’s Coffee introduces its first line of flavored coffee for home brewing with the launch of its new flavored coffee K-Cup pods.

Masterfully pairing exceptional Peet’s coffee with natural flavors for a delicious cup at the press of a button, the new line features three finely crafted choices: Caramel Brûlée, Vanilla Cinnamon, and Hazelnut Mocha.

Peet’s expansion into the flavored K-Cup pod category meets consumer demand for greater variety in coffee pod offerings, and provides a truly premium experience for coffee lovers craving a coffeebar experience at home. According to a major grocery retailer’s shopper card data, more than 27 percent of Keurig households are brewing flavored K-Cup pods, a 10 percent increase from pre-pandemic times, indicating that coffee drinkers are looking for convenient, coffee indulgences while working remotely or with more flexible schedules.

Bring the coffeebar home

More than a year in development, Peet’s flavored K-Cup pods marry Peet’s single origin Brazil coffee with all-natural flavors. The subtle sweetness of the lightly-roasted Brazil coffee complements each luscious layer of flavor to elevate the at-home coffee experience. Carefully crafted, these highly-desired rich flavor tones honor the authentic essence, aroma and depth of flavors found at Peet’s coffeebars.

Vanilla Cinnamon – Aromatic notes of sweet vanilla bean layered with mild, warming cinnamon flavor.

Hazelnut Mocha – Toasty notes of hazelnuts layered with smooth and creamy milk chocolate flavor.

Caramel Brûlée – Notes of burnt sugar and rich, buttery caramel.

“At Peet’s, we are always thinking about ways to heighten coffee experiences. Our flavored K-Cup pods offer the decadent taste of a fresh coffeebar beverage right at home. We made sure to get the flavors just right, to complement the highest quality coffee,” says Patrick Main, Senior Beverage Innovator for Peet’s Coffee. “Our goal with this line is to offer the best flavored coffee in the K-Cup pod category for a perfect cup, every time.”

Peet’s flavored K-Cup pods are available at most major retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Safeway/Albertson’s, Hy-Vee, Kroger and Publix, among others, and online at Peets.com and Amazon. Peet’s new flavored K-Cup pods are available in 10-, 22- and 24-count boxes ranging in price from $8.99 - $15.99. Variety packs will be available on Amazon.com in the fall. All Peet’s K-Cup pods are recyclable and compatible with all Keurig coffeemakers.