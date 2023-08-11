Peet's Coffee Introduces Flavors and Foods for the Fall

This autumn (beginning late-Aug.), Fall into Flavor, as Peet’s is introducing its newest releases – seasonal Flavored Coffee and fan-favorite Artisanal Foods.

Seasonal Flavored Coffee: For those who are after a bit of flavor, this all-natural option is meant to elevate your everyday coffee routine with Peet’s high-quality standard!

Peet’s lineup of bagged coffees, K-Cups and capsules now includes three, all-natural flavored coffees: Vanilla, Hazelnut Mocha and Caramel Brulée in addition to the beloved Pumpkin Spice back for a limited time.

With Peet’s long legacy of delivering a premium and bold coffee experience, the brand has perfected flavored coffee by elevating its high-quality, single original Brazil coffee with a new, light roast to enhance the authentic and delicious flavors that were carefully crafted by Peet’s expert coffee team.

Seasonal Artisanal Food Items: