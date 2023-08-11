Peet's Coffee Introduces Flavors and Foods for the Fall

This autumn (beginning late-Aug.), Fall into Flavor, as Peet’s is introducing its newest releases – seasonal Flavored Coffee and fan-favorite Artisanal Foods.
Seasonal Flavored Coffee: For those who are after a bit of flavor, this all-natural option is meant to elevate your everyday coffee routine with Peet’s high-quality standard!
Peet’s lineup of bagged coffees, K-Cups and capsules now includes three, all-natural flavored coffees: Vanilla, Hazelnut Mocha and Caramel Brulée in addition to the beloved Pumpkin Spice back for a limited time.
With Peet’s long legacy of delivering a premium and bold coffee experience, the brand has perfected flavored coffee by elevating its high-quality, single original Brazil coffee with a new, light roast to enhance the authentic and delicious flavors that were carefully crafted by Peet’s expert coffee team.
Seasonal Artisanal Food Items:
Vine & Walnut Blend - A seasonal blend that brings Peet’s home to its original coffee shop in Berkeley - at the corner of Vine and Walnut - and features notes of berry crisp and warm spice, pops of juicy apricot, and a touch of malty sweetness.
Chicken & Waffles Sandwich - Sweet, salty, a little bit spicy, and always a fan favorite, this is a satisfying bite that pairs well with all fall flavors.
Pumpkin Latte - A blend of Espresso Forte with pumpkin syrup, steamed Oat Milk and topped off with silky foam.