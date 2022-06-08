Peet’s Coffee Introduces 'Summer of Jelly' Lineup

Peet’s Coffee introduces its Summer of Jelly menu celebrating the refreshing taste, vibrant colors and unique customization of boba-inspired coffee and tea beverages. As younger U.S. consumers drive demand for boba-inspired specialty drinks, Peet’s debuts a new line of plant-based coffee and tea customized beverages featuring Brown Sugar Jelly for refreshing flavor and texture.

Sweet and bouncy Jelly are fully plant-based and can now be added to any cold beverage at Peet’s as a permanent menu option. From the new Brown Sugar Cold Brew Oat Latte to a Citrus Green Tea Shaker with Brown Sugar Jelly, Peet’s summer menu offers the customization and bright layers that fans of Jelly and boba crave, matched with Peet’s aromatic, freshly roasted coffee and tea selections.

“Jelly beverages are a refreshing treat that can be dreamed up and enjoyed with endless flavor and color combinations, especially during summer,” says Patrick Main, Senior Beverage Innovator. “At Peet’s, our Brown Sugar Jelly is fully plant-based and can be added to any cold drink for refreshing sweetness, irresistible texture and luscious layers that look and taste delicious.”

Peet’s Summer of Jelly products include:

Brown Sugar Jelly – Permanent addition

Peet’s Coffee introduces playful, plant-based Brown Sugar Jelly to add refreshing sweetness and texture to any iced coffee or tea. Crafted for customization, their bouncy texture can be added to any iced beverage for a bit of fun in every sip.

Brown Sugar Cold Brew Oat Latte – Permanent addition

The familiar sweetness of Brown Sugar with a layer of creamy oat milk and a float of Peet’s signature bold, juicy Baridi Cold Brew. Served with new Brown Sugar Jelly and ice for a fun and dynamic experience.

Iced Brown Sugar Matcha Oat Latte – Permanent addition

Organic Ceremonial Matcha Green Tea is prized for its distinctive flavor and creamy texture. Here, it’s iced and layered over new bouncy Brown Sugar Jelly, Brown Sugar syrup, and luscious oat milk.

Citrus Green Tea Shaker with Brown Sugar Jelly – Summer feature

When lush Mighty Leaf Green Tea Tropical is hand-shaken with floral Yuzu purée, lemonade, and real citrus slices, all over a scoop of new Brown Sugar Jelly, it’s a whole new experiential take on refreshing island vibes.

Strawberry Lemon Tea Shaker with Brown Sugar Jelly – Summer feature

Brisk Mighty Leaf Summer Solstice black tea, hand-shaken with lemonade and tangy strawberry purée all over a scoop of Brown Sugar Jelly, for a sweet, summery, totally fun experience with each sip.

Brown Sugar Oat Latte (Hot or Iced) – Summer feature

The familiar flavor of Brown Sugar sweetens luscious oat milk and bold, smooth Espresso Forté for a cup that’s equally velvety whether enjoyed hot or iced.

Peet’s Coffee is offering an exclusive promotion for all new Peetnik Rewards Members2 who will receive $3 off a Jelly beverage when they download the Peet’s App and enter promo code JELLY3 at registration from June 8-22, 2022. Download the Peet’s app here.

Also, this summer, coffee drinkers are invited to soak in the sunshine with Peet’s Zenith Summer Blend. This sweet and easy-drinking medium roast coffee invokes lighthearted summer vibes whether brewed hot or cold. Guatemala’s sweet chocolate-caramel notes are at the forefront, with New Guinea giving the blend some heft, balanced by Rwanda’s juicy cherry cola notes. The blend is available in retail stores and online for a limited time.

Peet’s Coffee honors Pride Month with the return of Peet’s Rainbow Sugar Cookie, available now through June 30. As part of the company’s longtime community commitment, Peet’s is providing a $20,000 donation to SF LGBT Center, a non-profit organization fostering resources, support, and a safe space for LGBTQ individuals in San Francisco.