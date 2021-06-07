Peet's Coffee Releases New 'Summer of Strawberries' Menu

Peet’s Coffee unveiled its new “Summer of Strawberries” menu, with new beverages available in coffeebars. Inspired by the taste of ripe strawberries, Peet’s new menu offerings celebrate the beauty and freedom of the outdoors. With 74 percent of Americans opting to travel close to home this summer season, the menu encourages outside relaxation and everyday indulgence.

Peet’s summer menu introduces blended iced Frappés with a strawberry twist: Mocha Strawberry Frappé, Matcha Strawberry Frappé, and Strawberry Crème Frappé. A returning favorite, Peet’s Strawberry Lemon and Berry Hibiscus Fruit Tea Shakers are back by popular demand and include real strawberry fruit slices. Peet’s also will spotlight Yosemite Dos Sierras, a sustainably grown single-origin coffee, which is shade-grown, organic, and Smithsonian Bird-Friendly. All summer beverages will be available for a limited time through August 25, 2021, and available through the Members Only menu accessible via the Peet’s app after this date.

Ripe Strawberry Taste in Every Sip

“Getting outside is back in,” says Patrick Main, Senior Beverage Innovator for Peet’s Coffee, who crafted this summer’s lineup. “These flavors inspire us to step outside, whether that’s a midday break, a hike with a friend, or a road trip stop. Our new Frappés are a cool, blended beverage made for hot days. Our refreshing fruit tea shakers include real strawberries and are a vibrant twist on iced tea.”

Peet’s Coffee handcrafts each beverage to order with the highest quality ingredients. Each Frappé includes layers of real strawberry puree topped with a cloud of whipped cream. Peet’s Fruit Tea Shakers are available in Mighty Leaf Tea black tea, green tea, and hibiscus tea, combined with real fruit pieces, fruit puree, and lemonade. The Berry Hibiscus Fruit Tea Shaker is a caffeine-free option for an anytime treat. Order these drinks at a participating Peet’s coffeebar location or via the Peet’s app for easy pick-up and delivery:

• Mocha Strawberry Frappé

Double strength Baridi Cold Brew and Peet’s housemade chocolate sauce are whipped with creamy milk and ice, then layered with real strawberry puree for the perfect sweet treat.

• Matcha Strawberry Frappé

Pure Japanese Ceremonial Matcha green tea is blended with creamy milk and ice, then layered with real strawberry puree for a refreshing and sweet indulgence.

• Strawberry Crème Frappé

Strawberry puree is blended with creamy milk, ice, and layered with even more real strawberry puree for the purest strawberry cream taste of summer.

• Strawberry Lemon Fruit Tea Shaker

Summer Solstice black tea is hand shaken with lemonade, sweet strawberry puree, ice, and real strawberries.

• Berry Hibiscus Fruit Tea Shaker

Wildberry Hibiscus tea is hand shaken with lemonade, sweet strawberry puree, ice, and real strawberries.