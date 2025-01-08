New year, new energy, new you! Fuel your fresh start this winter with the all-new Vitality Menu from Peet’s Coffee — featuring lattes serving up an excellent source of protein and sparkling sips that are rich in Vitamins C & D.

Lattes High in Protein: Crafted with Bob’s Red Mill Whey Protein Powder, each medium-sized beverage contains 20 grams or more of protein and ensures a smooth consistency with every sip. Available hot or iced, customers can choose from:

Vanilla Latte: Whipped to perfection, it contains a sweet vanilla flavor and protein, making for the perfect way to pamper your taste buds and fuel your day.

Whipped to perfection, it contains a sweet vanilla flavor and protein, making for the perfect way to pamper your taste buds and fuel your day. Golden Latte: Crafted with smooth whey protein, creamy texture meets rich flavor as this signature latte delivers a velvety body that’s as satisfying as it is energizing.

Crafted with smooth whey protein, creamy texture meets rich flavor as this signature latte delivers a velvety body that’s as satisfying as it is energizing. Matcha Latte: Get ready to power up as our classic, authentic, and earthy matcha green tea meets the creamy texture of perfectly steamed milk and is enriched with an excellent source of protein.

Sparkling Sips: Each bubbly beverage is rich in Vitamins C & D to help support a healthy immune system.

Golden Immunity Sparkling Lemonade: Flavored with elderberry and cascara extract, these sparkling drinks also contain an excellent source of Vitamins C & D to brighten your day.

Flavored with elderberry and cascara extract, these sparkling drinks also contain an excellent source of Vitamins C & D to brighten your day. Sparkling Citrus Immunity Black Tea: This bubbly pick-me-up blends bold black tea, a zesty splash of citrus, and is high in Vitamins C & D — a delicious way to stay energized and feel your best.

“With Gen Z giving rise to trends like protein coffee or ‘proffee,’ our Vitality Menu is a game-changing way to fuel the new year,” said Kristina Roach, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Peet’s Coffee. “We’ve found a way to combine the energizing power of coffee with the lasting benefits of protein and Vitamins C & D to keep your spirits strong — without sacrificing flavor.”

Peet’s winter offerings get even better with two standout additions. The first is the fan-favorite Everything Plant-Based Sandwich, revamped with stacks of savory Impossible Sausage, fluffy JUST Egg, and melty vegan cheddar between a perfectly seasoned everything bagel thin. Also joining the lineup is the beloved Ethiopian Super Natural blend, celebrated for over 20 years for its vibrant notes of wild blueberries, white flower, and candied citron sweetness.

Can’t make it to one of Peet’s coffeebars? With versatile favorites like Ultra Coffee Concentrate or the vibrant blends of the Bright Collection, you can easily create your own barista-style beverages. Simply add your preferred protein shake to the finished product and enjoy a ‘proffee’ right from your kitchen!

Peet’s new menu is available now at coffeebars nationwide, and on January 10-12, you can snag 50% off a second drink*. Additionally, keep an eye out for other exciting products that’ll be hitting stores as part of the launch, like Ripple Kids On-The-Go Plant-Based Chocolate Milk and poppi Soda in Strawberry Lemon Soda & Raspberry Rose flavors.