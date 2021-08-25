Peet's Coffee Reveals Limited-Time Fall Menu

Peet’s Coffee announces its new limited-edition fall menu, featuring a new plant-based Pumpkin Oat Foam Cold Brew and a fresh new take on Peet’s popular and craveworthy Chicken & Waffles Sandwich.

The fall menu, available August 25th at participating coffeebars, brings back seasonal beverage favorites, Pumpkin Latte and Maple Latte, along with an exclusive Maple Oat Frappé available to Peetnik Rewards members on the Peet’s app and online. Peet’s is also featuring its Vine & Walnut Autumn 2021 Blend, named in honor of the company’s original coffeebar at the corner of Vine St. and Walnut St. in Berkeley, California.

Peak Pumpkin Season

This fall, Peet’s is introducing a fresh twist on pumpkin spice with its new cold brew innovation: Pumpkin Oat Foam Cold Brew, which pairs a silky pumpkin pie flavored oat milk foam over smooth Baridi Blend cold brew coffee. The result is a refreshing pumpkin cold brew beverage with just the right notes of baked pumpkin custard, creamy foam whip, and sweet seasonal spices. In addition, the fall menu brings back customer favorites, Peet’s Pumpkin Latte and Maple Latte, which are available hot or iced. Peetnik Rewards members can also enjoy exclusive menu items, like Peet’s Maple Oat Frappé, which combines sweet maple flavors, Baridi Blend cold brew, and velvety oat milk, all blended with ice.

“Our fall beverage line is one of the most anticipated menus of the year, and this year we wanted to take our craft even further with a new Pumpkin Oat Foam Cold Brew,” said Patrick Main, Senior Beverage Innovator at Peet’s Coffee. “How could we top pumpkin spice? With a pumpkin pie-spiced oat milk microfoam, of course. We know our customers count on Peet’s for new tastes and coffee experiences and this menu delivers the flavors and crisp sensations of fall with greater variety than ever before.”

Peet’s 2021 Fall Limited Time Menu and Roasts include:

Pumpkin Oat Foam Cold Brew

Starting with refreshing Baridi Blend cold brew coffee, then topped with a luscious layer of silky, pumpkin pie-spiced oat milk microfoam for a sweet and quenching beverage with a smooth coffee taste.



Pumpkin Latte

Hand-pulled espresso and steamed milk meet the richness of pumpkin. Topped with a sprinkling of seasonal spices for an essential autumn treat.



Maple Latte

Hand-pulled espresso and steamed milk meet the seasonal sweetness of maple.



Maple Oat Frappé ( Exclusive to Peetnik Rewards Members)

Smooth Baridi Blend cold brew blended with ice, velvety oat milk, and a touch of maple sweetness.



The Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

A new and extra craveworthy version of Peet’s original Chicken & Waffles Sandwich, comprising two maple waffles topped with a crispy layer of toasted gouda cheese, savory chicken sausage, bacon, and a custom sweet & spiced spread, all crafted to satisfy cravings any time of day.

Return to Vine & Walnut

Named after the original Peet’s Coffee location at the corner of Vine St. and Walnut St. in Berkeley, California, this medium roast blend is inspired by the flavors of the season. Vine & Walnut Autumn 2021 Blend is a limited-edition blend showcasing coffees from Ethiopia, with notes of dried fruit and warm spice, big body, floral notes, and sparkling acidity. This is the fifth year Peet’s has offered this autumn blend honoring its first coffeebar, and the blend can be enjoyed hot or cold.

Custom Pumpkin Spice

All Peet’s pumpkin beverages are made with a custom Monin gourmet syrup specially designed to hit just the right spiced baked pumpkin notes. The syrup is available only at Peet’s and has no added dairy, allowing guests who prefer plant-based foods to enjoy this season’s beverages.

Peet’s limited time only beverage offerings are available at participating Peet’s coffeebars while supplies last through November 2nd, 2021. The Chicken & Waffles Sandwich will be available until January 2nd, 2022.