Peet's Coffee Rolls Out Spring Menu

Peet’s Coffee new plant-based Spring menu launched March 9.
The innovative food menu includes plant-based ingredients from JUST Egg, Violife and Beyond Meat while the beverage flavors were designed to complement the creamy textures of oat and almond milk.
- For all-day enjoyment, Peet’s is offering a plant-based Mediterranean Flatbread wrap. A crispy lavash is topped with warm JUST Egg and Violife 100 percent vegan smoked provolone cheese, then wrapped alongside savory pesto, kale, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
- Peet’s beverage experts crafted three new plant-based beverages handcrafted to order including the Hazelnut Oat Latte, a Vanilla Almond Latte and Cold Brew with Vanilla Oat Foam. Peetnik Rewards members will have exclusive access to a Hazelnut Cold Brew Oat Latte when ordering online or via the app.
- In addition to these new plant-based items, Peet’s is highlighting the Everything Plant-Based Sandwich, now a permanent menu item. The bagel sandwich, originally launched in Spring 2020, is the second highest-selling warm breakfast item ever at Peet’s.
