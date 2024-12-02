This holiday season, Peet’s Coffee invites customers to embrace the warmth and nostalgia of meaningful connections with “Postcards from Peet’s.” Beginning at noon on December 5, visitors to Peet’s coffeebars can enjoy a complimentary festive mocktail from the holiday Bar Menu –Sparkling Tiger’s Eye, The Bestie, or The Derby – and receive a limited-edition holiday postcard designed by acclaimed artist Lisa Congdon. Each beautifully postmarked card encourages customers to send a heartfelt, handwritten message to loved ones, embodying the joy and spirit of the season. The postcard also includes a $10 discount to Peets.com, allowing customers to share even more holiday cheer with those they cherish.

Inspired by Gen Z’s embrace of nostalgic pastimes, like collecting vinyl and reading paperbacks, Peet’s Coffee is reviving the art of the handwritten note with these limited-edition holiday postcards. Each postcard, featuring Congdon’s vibrant design, captures the warmth, playfulness, and togetherness of the holiday season, making a Peet’s visit an opportunity to connect and share the spirit of the season.

“With an increasing desire for real connections, ‘Postcards from Peet’s’ invites Peetniks to slow down and cherish the people who matter most,” said Jessica Buttimer, SVP of Brand at Peet’s Coffee. “To celebrate a warmth that truly captures the season’s spirit, we’ve partnered with artist Lisa Congdon, whose limited-edition postcard creates the feeling of togetherness.”

“Given we were already such huge fans of Lisa’s style at Peet’s, this partnership made perfect sense,” said Kimberley Yaeger, Head of Brand Design at Peet’s Coffee. “Her work is bold, bright and optimistic – just like our coffee.”

“Partnering with Peet’s Coffee this holiday season on ‘Postcards from Peet’s’ has been such a joy,” said Lisa Congdon, the artist behind the postcard design. “For me, both art and coffee are about bringing people together – even when they’re miles apart. So this warm and cheerful postcard is the perfect opportunity to take a pause in the holiday hustle and turn a regular coffee break into a small celebration of heartfelt connection.”

In the days following the December 5 launch, Peet’s will continue to offer holiday postcards with any mocktail purchase through December 12, or while supplies last. For customers who can’t make it to a Peet’s location, digital versions of the postcard and a $10 discount will also be available at Peets.com/HolidayPostcard, allowing everyone to share holiday cheer, no matter where they are.