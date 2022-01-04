Peet's Coffee Unveils Winter Menu

Peet’s Coffee is ringing in the new year with a winter menu featuring handcrafted coffee beverages inspired by churros coated with cinnamon and sugar. A cozy accompaniment to the season’s chilly days, the new beverages include a Churro Latte, a Churro Caramel Macchiato and the plant-based Cold Brew with Sweet Cinnamon Oat Foam. For Members Only via the Peet’s app, the winter menu features a Churro Mocha and Cinnamon Black Tie. The winter beverages are available today through March 8, 2022, or while supplies last.

Peet’s Coffee is also debuting a warm breakfast sandwich this January to add to its all-day menu. The savory and satisfying Turkey Bacon & Egg White sandwich is prepared with cage-free eggs, as are Peet’s other warm breakfast offerings. The Turkey Bacon & Egg White Sandwich is protein-rich and delivers big taste, proving that New Year’s resolutions can and should taste good.

In celebration of this launch, Peet’s Coffee is offering an exclusive promotion for all new Peetnik Rewards Members: one (1) free beverage of their choice, any size, when they download the Peet’s app and enter promo code LUCKY at registration from January 5 – 11, 2022. Additionally, all existing members will earn bonus points when they order any new winter beverage or the new Turkey Bacon & Egg White sandwich.

“January marks a refresh and rejuvenation for many of us. The bold and comforting flavors of cinnamon and sugar, offering a relief from winter’s chill, increase in popularity this time of year,” says Patrick Main, senior beverage innovator. “Our plant-based Cold Brew with Sweet Cinnamon Oat Foam meets growing interest in non-dairy ingredients and delivers on taste for a sweet treat any time of day.”

Coffee connoisseurs will appreciate the annual return of Peet’s Ethiopian Super Natural blend, featuring out-of-this-world blueberry and floral aromatics for a fragrantly fruity and memorable sun-warmed hug in a cup. The blend adds an aroma of white flower and a burst of candied citron for a sweet and full finish. The Ethiopian Super Natural blend can be purchased at www.peets.com and at participating Peet’s coffeebars.

Peet’s Coffee 2022 Winter Menu Includes:

New Churro Latte (hot or iced)

Cinnamon sugar-infused steamed milk, espresso and toasty cinnamon syrup cozy up in a latte similar to a sweet churro, perfect for the cooler season.

New Cold Brew with Sweet Cinnamon Oat Foam (iced)

Skip the straw and dive into a smooth and invigorating Baridi cold brew topped with a delicate layer of cinnamon sugar-infused, plant-based oat milk microfoam.

New Churro Caramel Macchiato (hot or iced)

Decadent cinnamon syrup, buttery caramel, sweet ristretto shots of espresso and cinnamon sugar-infused milk topped with a swirl of rich caramel.

New Peetnik Rewards Member Exclusive: Churro Mocha (hot or iced)

Espresso meets rich house-made chocolate sauce, cinnamon syrup, and freshly steamed cinnamon sugar-infused milk topped with a swirl of whipped cream for an indulgent finish reminiscent of warm, cocoa-dipped churros. Available only when ordered via the Peet’s app.