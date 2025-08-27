Peet’s Coffee, the original craft coffee roaster, is ushering in fall with a groundbreaking beverage innovation: Popping Pearls made with real coffee. These fun, flavor-packed pearls deliver a burst of caffeine unlike anything currently offered at cafes. Available as an add-on to any iced beverage, Popping Pearls launches today, August 20, alongside Peet’s Fall Menu at Coffeebars nationwide and invites guests to customize their drinks in a whole new way.

To start, Popping Pearls will be featured in two creations:

Iced Vanilla Latte With Popping Pearls: A satisfying blend of vanilla-flavored syrup, cold milk, and freshly pulled espresso with bold, juicy coffee-filled pearls that burst with every sip. Finished with fresh foam.

Iced Matcha Latte With Popping Pearls: Silky ceremonial-grade matcha blends with cold milk, accentuated by bursts of juicy coffee pearls.

Peet’s is introducing new spiced beverages with its seasonal classics including:

New Cardamom Citrus Cold Brew Oat Latte: Baridi Cold Brew concentrate and oat milk with cardamom-citrus flavored syrup.

New Cardamom Citrus Mocha Frappé: Double-strength Baridi Cold Brew, chocolate sauce, and cardamom-citrus flavored syrup blended with milk and ice, topped with whipped cream.

2025 Vine & Walnut: This smooth medium roast returns with rich walnut notes and bright fruit undertones, featuring beans from Guatemala, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

Pumpkin Latte: Espresso Forte and steamed milk with pumpkin pie-flavored syrup, topped with a blend of ground baking spices. Served hot or iced.

Pumpkin Chai Latte: Mighty Leaf brewed chai, milk, and pumpkin pie-flavored syrup. Served hot or iced.

“Fall is known for its signature, spice-forward flavors and at Peet’s we’re always exploring ways to showcase creativity while staying true to our craft,” said Gordon Bitter, Senior Vice President of Retail at Peet’s Coffee. “Popping Pearls, made with real coffee for a bold taste adventure, offers Peet’s customers a new experience to the boba trend. Our Cardamom Citrus drinks will also delight palates with aromatics and flavor that pair perfectly with our highly anticipated seasonal classics.”

Completing the fall menu, Peet’s is introducing three new warm sandwiches for round-the-clock appetites with items that serve as snacks, light breakfast, or hearty lunchtime options:

Cheesy Sausage Slider: Pairs savory sausage with melted cheddar on a buttery brioche bun.

Mediterranean Frittata Sandwich: Features creamy feta and fluffy eggs blended with tender artichoke, fresh spinach, and a bold harissa kick.

Bacon Sausage Cheddar Crispy: Stacks of crispy bacon, savory sausage, a perfectly fried egg, and gooey melted cheese, finished with an extra layer of melty cheddar.

Peet’s will also be offering two limited-time deals.

Fall BOGO: From August 22 to 24, buy one fall drink and get the second 50% off.

Back to School: From August 27 to September 10, Peetnik Rewards members can get a medium latte, warm food, and a snack for just $11.