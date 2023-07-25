Penn Station Announces Diane Matheson as Director of Marketing

Penn Station East Coast Subs, the popular sandwich franchise known for mouth-watering hot subs, fresh-cut fries, and fresh-squeezed lemonade, continues to build its franchise support team with an expansion in leadership. Penn Station East Coast Subs announced Diane Matheson as Director of Marketing. In her new role, she will use her marketing and trend analysis expertise to grow the Ohio-based sandwich brand.

“Growing and improving our marketing strategy helps the brand and our franchisees by increasing awareness of the great menu options we offer to consumers and new owners,” says Penn Station COO Craig Dunaway. “We are excited to have Diane lead the helm in Marketing. Her years of experience in marketing the restaurant industry make her a valuable addition to the team.”

Matheson is a passionate restaurant enthusiast with more than a decade of experience in managing and building brand equity for leading and emerging restaurant brands. Her experience is tailored in the quick-service, full-service, and casual-dining spaces. Her knowledge will help Penn Station East Coast Subs establish more ground in the quick-service and fast-casual space. She holds degrees in marketing and graphic design, topping her well-rounded resume.

“I love to get to know and understand customers to build brand strategies,” says Matheson. “Marketing is about so much more than data — and I love to analyze the data and numbers behind trends. It’s about using information to build meaningful relationships and connections with customers. I’m excited to join the Penn Station East Coast Subs team and grow these connections across the country.”

Matheson is part of Penn Station East Coast Subs’ best-in-class franchisee support system that includes restaurant creation, cutting-edge technology, operations, financial reporting, training, and marketing.

The brand has rapidly increased its growth with dedication to marketing and a new Target Growth Area Development Incentive Program offering a reduced development and franchise fee and 0% royalties for the first six months of operation. Penn Station East Coast Subs is poised for exponential growth in the coming year. Penn Station serves up high quality food and fresh squeezed lemonade--perfect for lunch or dinner--using only USDA steak and the finest meats, cheeses, and vegetables.