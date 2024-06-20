Penn Station East Coast Subs, a leading fast-casual sandwich restaurant franchise, announces the grand opening of its second South Carolina location. The new restaurant, located at 1754 South Carolina 160, in Fort Mill.

The newest Penn Station East Coast Subs is owned and operated by Eric Fairbanks, an experienced entrepreneur with a passion for quality food and exceptional service. This marks Eric’s seventh Penn Station location, showcasing his passion for the brand and bringing its beloved offerings to new communities.

“I’m excited to bring Penn Station to Fort Mill,” said Eric Fairbanks. “Our subs have a reputation for quality and flavor, and I believe our new location will quickly become a favorite spot for locals. We’re looking forward to serving this amazing community.”

Eric Fairbanks has a rich background in the food industry, investing in a Hungry Howie’s Pizza franchise right out of college. Today, he owns 11 Hungry Howie’s franchises and plans to add an eighth Penn Station location soon.

Eric attributes much of his success to the strong franchise model provided by Penn Station. “I always wanted to be a multi-unit, multi-brand franchisee, and I couldn’t have done it without the help of Penn Station. They have taught me things I have been able to apply in my other businesses,” he said.

Penn Station East Coast Subs is renowned for its hot grilled and cold deli classic sandwiches, including its famous Philadelphia cheesesteak, as well as wraps and salads made to order with premium ingredients. The menu also features fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade, and freshly baked chocolate chunk cookies. Penn Station provides eat-in dining, carryout, delivery, and catering options to cater to various dining preferences.

The new restaurant in Fort Mill welcomes patrons Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.