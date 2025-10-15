Forget pumpkin spice—this fall, it’s all about ghosts at Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its craveable grilled-to-order subs, deli-done-right classics, fresh-cut fries, and hand-squeezed lemonade. Starting now, while supplies last, Penn Station is bringing back its fan-favorite Ghost Pepper Cheese, a bold and fiery addition that customers can add to any sub on the menu.

The Ghost Pepper Cheesesteak headlines the limited-time offering, stacking Penn Station’s signature grilled-to-order steak with sautéed onions, fresh mushrooms, banana peppers, and a hauntingly bold layer of Ghost Pepper Cheese.

“Ghost Pepper Cheese quickly became a fan favorite when we tested it, and we knew we had to bring it back this year,” said Craig Dunaway, Chief Operating Officer of Penn Station East Coast Subs. “It delivers the perfect balance of flavor and fire, giving our customers a chance to spice up classics they already love, or try something new with a bold twist.”

Guests can order the Ghost Pepper Cheesesteak or add Ghost Pepper Cheese to any sub on the menu, creating fiery new combinations while supplies last. The offer runs through the end of November at more than 320 Penn Station locations nationwide.