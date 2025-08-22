Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its craveable variety of made-to-order hot and cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and fresh-squeezed lemonade, is game-ready.

Penn Station, the official Hometown Sub of the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, is partnering with the team once again for the 2025–2026 season to bring back Who Dey Tuesdays, a fan-favorite promotion celebrating Cincinnati pride.

Beginning August 26 and running all season long, Bengals fans can score a free small sub with the purchase of any sub every Tuesday after a Bengals game — win or lose. Guests simply use promo code BENGALS25 online, in the app or in person at participating locations after any Sunday, Monday night or Thursday night Bengals games.

“Football and subs go great together, and Who Dey Tuesdays are definitely building the excitement for Bengals fans,” said Craig Dunaway, COO of Penn Station East Coast Subs. “Cincinnati has always been at the heart of our brand, and teaming up with the Bengals strengthens our commitment to the community. Who Dey Tuesdays are our way of sharing that excitement with our guests and celebrating all season long.”

Beyond the fanfare, the strategic initiative is a real touchdown for Penn Station East Coast Subs franchise owners. The promotion drives repeat traffic and deepens local loyalty, making it a win for both guests and franchisees.

Penn Station is also using this opportunity to grow its regional footprint. As the company celebrates 40 years of flavor and franchise success, they are actively seeking new franchise partners and offering a limited-time incentive: six months royalty-free and 50% off the franchise fee to prospects who sign a multi-unit development agreement in an eligible area.