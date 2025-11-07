Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its craveable variety of made-to-order hot and cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and fresh-squeezed lemonade, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Crown Point, Indiana. Led by the Stahlhut Restaurant Group, the new Crown Point Penn Station, located at 565 E 109th Place, will officially open its doors on November 10.

November is a month of milestones for the Stahlhut family, who just celebrated the 17th anniversary of the opening of their first Penn Station restaurant located in Schererville, Indiana.

To celebrate the occasion, the Crown Point team will host a Grand Opening Event on Saturday, November 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family-friendly celebration will feature music, a prize wheel, and giveaways. The first 50 guests will receive a free sub, and all attendees will enjoy a BOGO “bring-a-friend” offer for a future visit.

The Crown Point restaurant is owned and operated by the Stahlhut Restaurant Group, led by Ryan Stahlhut and his parents, Gloria and Todd Stahlhut. Longtime members of the Penn Station family, the Stahlhuts have built a legacy of success and community connection since opening their first location in 2008. Today, their Schererville restaurant consistently ranks among the top 10 highest-performing locations across Penn Station’s 320+ unit system.

“Penn Station has been a part of our family for nearly two decades,” said Ryan Stahlhut. “It’s especially meaningful to celebrate our 17th anniversary by opening our second location. We’re thrilled to expand in Crown Point and continue serving the community with the same great food and friendly service our guests know and love.”

Ryan Stahlhut began his Penn Station career at just 17 years old, working his way up through various management roles before joining his parents to launch their first franchise with the opening of their Schererville location. Together, the family has become known for their exceptional operations, team development, and commitment to quality.

“The Stahlhuts represent what makes Penn Station so special — passion, dedication, and true hospitality,” said Craig Dunaway, Chief Operating Officer of Penn Station East Coast Subs. “Their success and community spirit make them an ideal partner to help us grow the brand across Indiana.”

The new Crown Point location will feature Penn Station’s signature menu items, including its award-winning Cheesesteak, hand-cut fries, and freshly squeezed lemonade. The restaurant will be openMonday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Crown Point team is especially proud to open their doors during Penn Station’s 40th anniversary, a milestone year marked by a nationwide expansion push and exclusive incentives for new franchise owners.

For more information about franchise opportunities visit: https://penn-station.com/franchise/