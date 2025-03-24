Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its craveable variety of made-to-order hot and cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and fresh-squeezed lemonade, announced the appointment of Jane McPherson as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

With three decades of extensive marketing experience—particularly in franchising and the sandwich category—McPherson brings a wealth of expertise and a strategic vision to elevate the brand’s growth and consumer engagement.

“I’m thrilled to join Penn Station at such a pivotal moment,” said McPherson. “This is an incredibly stable and successful brand that has grown for 40 years due to exceptional leadership, franchise partners, and product quality. I look forward to implementing purposeful, data-driven marketing strategies that amplify our strengths and help us grow while continuing to provide outstanding support to franchise owners.”

One of McPherson’s immediate focuses will be optimizing the customer journey through new technology initiatives. She emphasizes her passion to build connections with customers while increasing repeat visits and attracting new ones.

Craig Dunaway, Chief Operating Officer of Penn Station, expressed excitement about McPherson’s addition to the team.

“Jane is an outstanding leader with unparalleled experience in the sandwich category and franchising,” Dunaway said. “Her arrival underscores Penn Station’s commitment to investing in top talent and innovative marketing to support our franchise system. Under Jane’s leadership we’ll be able expand our footprint while maintaining the high standards that our franchise owners and customers have come to expect.”

McPherson joins Penn Station following a successful tenure as Senior Vice President of Marketing for Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, where she helped grow the brand’s unit count by 40% and significantly boosted top-line sales.

Prior to that, she held leadership roles during the high growth period at Quiznos and Famous Brands International–building her knowledge in media strategy, digital marketing, and consumer behavior. With a career built on leveraging data-driven insights and storytelling, she is uniquely positioned to drive innovation and customer loyalty for Penn Station.

McPherson is one of two new recent top level leadership hires by Penn Station. The sandwich franchise recently announced the appointment of Don Champion as Senior Vice President of Sales and Development. These strategic hires will strengthen the leadership team as it drives growth in the competitive fast casual space.