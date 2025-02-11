Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its craveable variety of made-to-order hot and cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and fresh-squeezed lemonade, announced the appointment of Don Champion as the new Senior Vice President of Sales and Development. Champion brings more than 25 years of experience in the franchise industry, both as a franchisor and a multi-unit franchisee, to this pivotal role.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Penn Station East Coast Subs, a brand with a rich history and immense potential for growth,” said Champion. “My goal is to build on the company’s strong foundation by expanding our footprint while maintaining the incredible culture and franchisee relationships that have made Penn Station such a trusted name. With so much opportunity ahead, I’m eager to partner with our franchisees to achieve our ambitious goals.”

Champion’s strategic vision for Penn Station includes doubling the company’s footprint by leveraging untapped growth potential. His hands-on experience as a former franchisee allows him to uniquely understand the needs of franchise owners and provide them with the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed.

Craig Dunaway, Chief Operating Officer at Penn Station East Coast Subs, expressed his enthusiasm for Champion’s addition to the team. “Don’s extensive experience in franchising, combined with his passion for building relationships and helping franchisees succeed, makes him an invaluable asset to Penn Station,” said Dunaway. “We’re confident that his leadership and innovative approach will play a significant role in shaping the future of our brand.”

Champion’s career highlights his talent for driving growth, fostering strong relationships with franchisees, and successfully expanding brands. Having held key leadership positions with brands such as Buffalo Wild Wings and Domino’s Pizza, Champion has successfully overseen franchise operations, development, and sales at both the national and regional levels.