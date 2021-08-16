Penn Station East Coast Subs to Offer Back-to-School Meal Deal

Penn Station East Coast Subs will offer a back-to-school meal deal in participating restaurants Sept. 21 through Sept. 30. The promotion includes four small sandwiches and two medium fries for $19.99.

“Back to school is a busy time for families, and many of our guests are looking for a quick, easy and delicious meal during this time,” says Craig Dunaway, president of Penn Station. “This meal deal offers families the chance to satisfy kids and adults alike for lunch or dinner at a great price point whether families want to enjoy their food in our restaurants or take it to go.”

Customers can order the promotion for takeout or dine-in in restaurants or via the phone or website. To order online, use promo code FAMILY. The promotion is available in most markets.

Cincinnati-based Penn Station East Coast Subs serves an assortment of hot and cold deli sandwiches, including the chain’s renowned Philadelphia cheesesteak sandwich, wraps and salads made to order with high-quality ingredients. The menu also includes fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade and chocolate chunk cookies baked daily in the restaurant. Penn Station offers eat-in dining, carry out and catering.