Penn Station East Coast Subs Offering BOGO Deal in July

Penn Station East Coast Subs will offer a special promotion July 19-31 to ease the burden of the cost of gas for the brand’s loyal customers. Guests will receive a free small sub with any equal or greater purchase.

“We came up with this promotion to help ease the burden of rising prices, including gas costs, for our customers,” says Craig Dunaway, COO of Penn Station. “Rising inflationary pressures are hitting everyone’s pocketbook, and the brand and our group of franchisees wanted to do our part to make it a little easier by offering our delicious food at a lower price point with this BOGO deal. With fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade and chocolate chunk cookies, our hot and cold sandwiches make a great lunch or dinner.”

The offer is valid at participating Penn Station locations online, in-restaurant and to go. The promo code is SUMMER2022.

Cincinnati-based Penn Station East Coast Subs features grilled sub sandwiches – including the chain’s renowned Philadelphia cheesesteak sandwich – and cold deli sandwiches made to order with high-quality ingredients on hearth-baked bread. The menu also includes fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade and chocolate chunk cookies baked daily in the restaurant. Penn Station offers eat-in dining, carry out and catering.