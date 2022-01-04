Penn Station to Give Away Free Fries to Kick Off the New Year

Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual restaurant known for its grilled, made-to-order sub sandwiches, hand-squeezed lemonade and fresh-cut fries, will give customers a free small fresh-cut fry with any sandwich purchase Jan. 4 – 10 for its annual “Happy New Year from our President” promotion.
“We’re excited to bring back our free fry promotion in 2022,” says Craig Dunaway, president of Penn Station. “Our fresh-cut fries are a customer favorite, and this is a great way to thank customers for a great holiday season and kick off 2022.”
The promotion is available at all restaurants. No coupon is necessary.
