Penn Station Giving Away Fries on National French Fry Day

Penn Station East Coast Subs will celebrate National French Fry Day Saturday, July 13 by giving away the brand’s fresh-cut fries. Customers will receive a free small fresh-cut fry with any sandwich purchase.

“National French Fry Day is a fun way to reward customers each year with a free small fresh-cut fry,” says Craig Dunaway, COO of Penn Station. “Our made-to-order fries are one of our signature items, so we love to celebrate National French Fry Day by giving away our delicious fries for people to try. As one of the only sub chains that offers fries, Penn Station is a great option for lunch or dinner.”

All Penn Station locations are participating in Fry Day. No coupon is required.

Cincinnati-based Penn Station East Coast Subs features grilled sub sandwiches – including the chain’s renowned Philadelphia cheesesteak sandwich – and cold deli sandwiches made to order with high-quality ingredients on hearth-baked bread. The menu also includes fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade and chocolate chunk cookies baked daily in the restaurant. Penn Station offers eat-in dining, carry out and catering.