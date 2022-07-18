Penn Station Hires Russ Smith as Director of Franchise Sales

Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual restaurant known for its grilled, made-to-order sub sandwiches, hand-squeezed lemonade and fresh-cut fries, had added a Director of Franchise Sales.

Russ Smith has more than 27 years of franchise sales experience with concepts such as The Athlete’s Foot, Planet Beach, REGUS Business Center and Quiznos. He most recently worked at American Family Care Urgent Treatment Centers for the last nine years.

As Director of Franchise Sales, Smith’s primary role will be to recruit new franchisee candidates and sign new development agreements.

“We’re excited to continue growing our franchise development team and bring Russ on board,” Penn Station COO Craig Dunaway says. “With almost three decades of experience, we expect Russ to hit the ground running in franchise sales. Penn Station is coming off of a record year in 2021 for franchise sales, and we are ready to keep the momentum going in 2022.”

Penn Station serves an assortment of fresh-grilled and cold deli sandwiches, wraps and salads made to order with high-quality ingredients. The menu also includes fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade made throughout the day and fresh-baked chocolate chunk cookies baked in the restaurant. The brand is targeting Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; Chattanooga and Memphis, Tennessee; Chicago, Illinois; Charlotte, Raleigh, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Omaha, Nebraska; and more for growth.