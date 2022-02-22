Penn Station to Host Fourth Annual Campaign for Down Syndrome Awareness

Penn Station East Coast Subs will host its fourth annual fundraising campaign for Down syndrome awareness March 1 to March 21. All Penn Station restaurants will participate in the roundup campaign, which will raise money for local Down syndrome organizations.

“Supporting families with kids with Down syndrome is a personal cause to our founder and a few of our franchisees,” says Craig Dunaway, COO of Penn Station. “We love the roundup campaign because it allows us to support the excellent work of local Down syndrome organizations in all of our markets.”

All cashiers will ask customers if they want to round up for Down syndrome during the fundraising campaign. It will also be an option for online ordering. Penn Station will reward any customer who donates $2 or more with a bouceback card for a buy one, get one free sub on a future visit.

Penn Station, Inc. will also donate $60,000 to fund the National Down Syndrome Adoption Network (NDSAN), as it has done for the last four years. Penn Station’s Founder and CEO Jeff Osterfeld has personally supported the NDSAN for more than 25 years.

Penn Station has raised and donated almost $500,000 in the last four years. The goal for this year’s campaign is $200,000.