Penn Station Inks Agreements for 49 Restaurants

Penn Station East Coast Subs signed multiple new agreements in January with new and existing franchisees for a total of 49 new restaurants in Southern Indiana (8); Kansas City (23); Columbus, Ohio (12); and Indianapolis (6).

“This has been an exciting way to start the year and we hope to continue to build on our momentum. We are seeing multi-unit, multi-concept owners taking notice of Penn Station’s targeted markets for growth,” says Craig Dunaway, COO of Penn Station. “People love Penn Station for our amazing food, and we have expanded our brand messaging to target prospective franchisees within available markets where we want to open. We invested a lot of time in 2021 revamping our growth focus and overall development strategy. Southern Indiana, Columbus and Kansas City are now sold out with new development agreements.”

“We are also very excited to see new franchisees from other concepts add our brand to their current portfolio,” Dunaway says. “They believe Penn Station fits well with their current infrastructure and culture and we have availability to build stores in markets where their other concepts are fully saturated.”

The new franchisees are projected to open the new restaurants over approximately the next 60 months. These 49 new restaurants are on top of the 50 new units Penn Station signed last year that will also open in approximately the next five years.

Based on its success, Penn Station continues to offer its Target Growth Area Development Incentive Program. The program offers 0 percent royalty for six months and 50 percent off initial franchise fees to both current and new franchisees that sign a new development agreement to open one or more new restaurants in eligible target growth areas.

The Target Growth Area Development Incentive Program includes the following areas:

Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; Chattanooga and Memphis, Tennessee; Chicago, Illinois; Charlotte, Raleigh, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Omaha, Nebraska; and more.