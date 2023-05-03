Penn Station Opens 15th Nashville Store

Penn Station East Coast Subs, the popular sandwich franchise known for mouth-watering hot subs, fresh-cut fries, and fresh-squeezed lemonade, announced the opening of their 15th store in Nashville, located in the Springfield, TN market. The new location officially opened its doors on April 3, 2023, and is already gaining popularity among locals for its delicious sandwiches and friendly service.

Don Robinson and Jerry Ayres, the owners of the new Springfield location, are no strangers to the Penn Station East Coast Subs brand, having successfully owned and operated other locations in the area. They also franchise with Zaxby's and a regional pizza concept, Parlour Pizza + Pints, giving them a dynamic restaurant portfolio.

“There’s a reason I’ve been a franchisee with Penn Station East Coast subs for 23 years — it’s a great concept, restaurant, and business. I helped build out the Nashville market, and I’m excited to see where else Penn Station can take us,” says Robinson. “With our combined franchise and restaurant experience, it was a no-brainer to open another Penn Station East Coast Subs location, and Springfield is the perfect spot,” added Ayres.

The Springfield location is the latest in a series of new Penn Station East Coast Subs locations to open in the Southeast, as the franchise continues to experience strong growth in the market. Locations have recently opened in Clinton, TN and Dallas, TX — taking Penn Station East Coast Subs much farther than the East Coast. With the new Springfield location, Penn Station East Coast Subs continues to solidify its position as a leading player in the fast-casual dining space. The owners are confident that their new location will be a hit with locals and are looking forward to serving the community for years to come.

“We love to see our franchisees continue to grow their portfolios,” says Jeff Osterfeld, founder and CEO of Penn Station East Coast Subs. “It’s a true testament to the dedication we have to our franchisees when they continue to want to work with us and grow together. We’re excited to see how the new location in Springfield will serve the community.”

The Springfield location will offer the same high-quality sandwiches that Penn Station East Coast Subs is known for, including their famous Philly Cheesesteak, Chicken Teriyaki, and Italian Sub. All sandwiches are made-to-order with freshly baked bread and the finest ingredients.

Penn Station East Coast Subs is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in hot and cold sandwiches, hand-cut fries, and fresh-squeezed lemonade. The franchise has more than 300 locations in 15 states and is known for its commitment to quality and customer service.