Penn Station East Coast Subs, a leading fast-casual sandwich restaurant franchise, announced that its newest location in Eaton, Ohio, is now open for business. Located at 1551 N. Barron Street, this new establishment offers a variety of dining options to the residents of Eaton and nearby communities.

The Eaton franchise is a family-run venture owned by Chris Atkins alongside his daughter, Mariah Pheanis. Chris, an experienced entrepreneur who also operates a successful sports bar and grill in the area, brings his expertise to the operational side of the business, focusing on back-of-house responsibilities. Mariah, serving as the managing partner, will be the face of the establishment, managing front-of-house interactions with staff and customers.

“Everything I’ve learned about restaurant management, customer service, and building a team culture, I learned from my dad,” remarks Mariah. “I’m really excited to have this opportunity to grow in my career with my dad by my side to guide me.”

Chris has a robust background in healthcare, having managed a private ambulance service in southwest Ohio for 17 years before selling it to private equity in 2012. He holds a master’s degree in physician assistant studies and currently practices trauma and surgical critical care medicine at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. A few years ago, Chris added to his list of accomplishments by opening a Wings Etc. franchise, and now he is excited to expand his business portfolio – and the local food options – with this Penn Station East Coast Subs franchise.

“For one, it is an amazing feeling to be able to partner with my daughter. Add in the fact that we are filling a much-needed void in this area – which is the need for more restaurants,” adds Chris. “Penn Station has a great reputation, one that Mariah will uphold by delivering quality food and exceptional customer service to our neighbors across Eaton and neighboring communities like Lakengren, West Alexandria, Camden, and Lewisburg.”

Penn Station East Coast Subs is renowned for its array of hot grilled and cold deli classic sandwiches, including the famous Philadelphia cheesesteak, as well as wraps and salads made to order with premium ingredients. The menu also features fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade, and freshly baked chocolate chunk cookies. Offering eat-in dining, carryout, delivery, and catering options, Penn Station caters to a variety of dining preferences.

The new restaurant welcomes patrons from Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.