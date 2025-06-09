Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its craveable variety of made-to-order hot and cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and fresh-squeezed lemonade, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Massillon, Ohio. Located at 1139 Lincoln Way East, this is the sixth Penn Station location for seasoned franchise owner Robert Nelson, who also operates multiple stores throughout the Akron/Canton area as well as Solon and Kent.

“I’m proud to bring Penn Station to Massillon and serve this community a product I truly believe in,” said Nelson. “We use high-quality ingredients and make everything fresh, which sets us apart. This is a great location in a growing area, and we’re excited to be part of it.”

With more than four decades in the restaurant industry, Nelson brings a wealth of operational experience to the Penn Station brand. After working with major national chains, he became a Penn Station franchisee in 2003. He quickly recognized the value of the company’s strong franchise support, high-quality product, and commitment to its operators. Because Penn Station strongly emphasizes developing people from within, Nelson has embraced that culture—making team development a core part of his business. He’s invested in employees like his managing owner, Theodis, who started working for him as a teenager, making sandwiches and now helps lead store operations. Nelson is passionate about growing talent from within and fostering a strong, supportive culture across all his locations.

He’s also deeply committed to giving back. From supporting local high school sports programs with meals and sponsorships to participating in Howie’s Helping Hands—a holiday charity initiative that helps local families during the holiday season—Nelson is known for staying closely connected to the communities he serves.

“Robert is a perfect example of how passion, experience, and community engagement can drive brand growth,” said Lance Vaught, President of Penn Station East Coast Subs. “His leadership, commitment to team development, and smart growth strategy make him a true asset to our brand.”

Now in its 40th year, Penn Station is focused on strategic expansion, with a goal of reaching 500 locations within the next five years. The brand recently launched a new franchise incentive program offering six months of royalty-free and 50% off the franchise fee for qualified new owners.