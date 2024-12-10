Penn Station East Coast Subs, the leading fast-casual sandwich restaurant franchise with more than 300 locations nationwide, announced it is adding hockey to its roster of sports partnerships. The brand has signed on to support American Hockey League teams in Charlotte, North Carolina and Peoria, Illinois. Penn Station is also the Official Hometown Sub of The NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, Major League Baseball’s Cincinnati Reds and Major League Soccer’s FC Cincinnati.

“Hockey is a sport that unites families and communities, and we’re excited to support that through these two new partnerships,” said Craig Dunaway, Chief Operating Officer of Penn Station East Coast Subs. “Supporting local sports teams aligns with our mission of fostering community connections, both on and off the ice.”

As part of the new hockey team collaborations, Penn Station is offering fans in Charlotte and Peoria special offers. After a Charlotte Checkers victory, fans can bring their game ticket to a participating Penn Station location to receive a free small sub with any purchase. In Peoria, Rivermen hockey season ticket holders can use their team issued season ticket card to get a 20% discount off purchases at participating Penn Station restaurants in Peoria.

“No matter if you have been to an NHL or AHL event, you know it is a one-of-a-kind sports experience and we are so excited to partner with these popular teams to give back to their devoted fans,” Dunaway adds. “Sports bring communities together, and we’re proud to fuel those moments with our quality food and local connections. Whether it’s football, baseball, soccer, or hockey, Penn Station is proud to be part of the game.”

Penn Station East Coast Subs is famous for its mouthwatering hot grilled and cold deli sandwiches, complemented by fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade, and freshly baked chocolate chunk cookies. Offering a variety of dining options, including eat-in, carryout, delivery, and catering, Penn Station ensures customers can enjoy their favorites however they prefer.