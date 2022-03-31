Penn Station Raises Over $150K for Down Syndrome Organizations

Penn Station East Coast Subs has raised more than $150,000 for Down syndrome organizations across the Midwest in its third annual systemwide roundup campaign. Additionally, Penn Station, Inc. will once again donate $60,000 to the National Down Syndrome Adoption Network.

From March 1 to March 21, customers were able to roundup their change or dollars as a donation to their local Down syndrome organization. By contributing $2 or more, each customer received an offer for a free sub with the purchase of any sized sub, on their next returning visit.

“We have raised more than $450,000 for local Down syndrome organizations across the country in the last three years with our roundup campaign and Penn Station, Inc has contributed more than $170,000 during that same time frame,” says Craig Dunaway, COO of Penn Station East Coast Subs. “The local Down syndrome organizations are able to provide much needed support to their communities with these funds, so we are thrilled by the generosity of our customers to help them do so. We’re also happy to fund the National Down Syndrome Adoption Network (NDSAN) and the work they do again.”

The NDSAN provides a safe place for expectant parents to process their emotions related to their child’s diagnosis. Local Down syndrome organizations utilize contributions and funds to provide a wide variety of ongoing programs and support services to individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

Penn Station Founder and CEO Jeff Osterfeld has several close friends with children with Down syndrome and has been a supporter of these organizations for more than 25 years, and several Penn Station franchisees and their families are impacted by relatives, friends and direct family members who have Down syndrome.