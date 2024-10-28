Penn Station East Coast Subs, the leading fast-casual sandwich restaurant franchise, is celebrating National Sandwich Day on November 3, 2024 with a special deal for customers. Any small sub on the menu will be priced at $4.99 at all locations in honor of the day made famous by John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich.

“At Penn Station, every day feels like National Sandwich Day,” said Penn Station East Coast Subs COO Craig Dunaway. “On November 3rd, we’re just giving everyone an extra excuse to take a bite of something delicious and save while doing it. Who doesn’t love great sandwiches and a great deal? We’re happy to serve both!”

How to Get the Deal: Customers can visit any participating Penn Station location to take advantage of the $4.99 special on small subs, making it the perfect opportunity to try fan favorites like the Philly Cheesesteak or Chicken Teriyaki. The offer is valid for dine-in, carryout, and online orders placed through the Penn Station mobile app or website.

Penn Station East Coast Subs is famous for its mouthwatering hot grilled and cold deli sandwiches, complemented by fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade, and freshly baked chocolate chunk cookies. Offering a variety of dining options, including eat-in, carryout, delivery, and catering, Penn Station ensures customers can enjoy their favorites however they prefer.