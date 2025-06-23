Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept unlike any other, with a cult following and more than 540 locations across 17 countries, today announced its first annual “World Pepper Rice Day” on July 3, celebrating the dish which made the company famous, Beef Pepper Rice.

To celebrate the day the company was founded more than 30 years ago, every Pepper Lunch restaurant will offer Buy One, Get One Free Beef Pepper Rice for one day only. The company’s signature dish starts with certified angus beef, fragrant rice, fresh corn, green onion, flavorful pepper spread, and cracked pepper, all served on a 500-degree skillet. Guests’ season, sauce and cook it themselves and it stays hot the entire meal.

Restaurants in the United States which are celebrating include:

Los Angeles 6 West Main Street, Alhambra 11632 South Street #103, Artesia

Orange County, California 2750 Alton Parkway, Suite 101, Irvine (Diamond Jamboree) 509 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine (Irvine Spectrum)

Las Vegas 4258 Spring Mountain Road, #107

Tampa Bay, Florida 4699 Park Blvd, Pinellas Park

Salt Lake City 13299 S. Teal Rdg. Wy, PD-J1

Guam 1088 West Marine Corps Drive, Suite 137



“Beef Pepper Rice is a beloved dish which guests across the globe have come to know and crave,” said Troy Hooper, CEO of Pepper Lunch. “By establishing ‘World Pepper Rice Day,’ we’re building on the legacy which was created more than 30 years ago, honoring both the past and future with this unbeatable deal.”

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan’s largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands with over 540 locations in 17 countries. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, and with guests being able to get in, dine, and be on their way in 20 minutes for under $20, the beloved Japanese-based brand seeks experienced franchise partners to expand its proven business model and cutting-edge customer offerings across the United States.

*Dine-in only. Not valid on Jumbo Beef Pepper Rice, online ordering or 3rd Party Delivery.