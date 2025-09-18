Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept unlike any other, with more than 540 locations in 17 countries, announced the grand opening of its first location in the state of Arizona, at Arizona State University. Opening September 20, the grand opening celebration will take place over three days, with the first 100 guests on September 20, 21 and 22 each receiving a FREE Beef Pepper Rice, the dish that has made Pepper Lunch an international favorite for 31 years.

Beef Pepper Rice combines tender beef with fragrant rice, flavorful pepper spread and cracked pepper on a sizzling plate to create the ultimate comfort food. Additionally, anyone who dines during those three days will also receive a bounce-back offer for a BOGO beef pepper rice dish to use during their next visit.

Pepper Lunch’s ASU restaurant is located at the brand-new University Gateway Building, conveniently located at the Gammage Light Rail stop and adjacent to the year-around operating Performing Arts center by the same name. The restaurant will be open seven days a week, from 11am until 9pm.

Attached to the store is a 1200 space parking garage with free in/out access for to-go pick up, as well as a new large dorm apartment complex which compliments the already existing dorm buildings next door. Within a block is multiple hotels, office buildings, and retail shops which will allow a consistent flow of new customers able to discover Pepper Lunch’s amazing DIY Teppanyaki for the first time.

In addition to the company’s Iconic Pepper Rice offerings, the menu features savory Sizzling Curry Rice, as well as Teriyaki options. The restaurant also offers a variety of pasta dishes, including Aglio Olio Teppan Pasta, featuring light oil and chili flakes; and Cream Teppan Pasta, with mushrooms and cream sauce over pasta.

“Our entire team is thrilled to add Pepper Lunch to students’ dining options, and with a deep experience developing retail property in the ASU area, we know they are going to love this unique and delicious campus addition.” Said Jake Ireland, co-owner and operator of the Pepper Lunch ASU location. “We hope everyone will join us for a taste of something new and delicious come September 20.”

The ASU restaurant is one of 10 locations Pepper Lunch is opening in 2025, with locations opening in Irvine, California, Salt Lake City, Tampa, Dallas, Texas area and multiple in Arizona. Pepper Lunch expects to end 2025 with more than 20 open restaurants in North America, with plans to double its store opening pace each of the next few years.

“Opening our first Arizona restaurant marks a significant milestone in our journey over the past 24 months,” said Troy Hooper, CEO of Pepper LunchNorth America. “With a fresh restaurant design, an upgraded menu, innovative technology enhancing the guest experience, and a strong team of experienced franchisees, we are set for an exciting and transformative year for Pepper Lunch in 2025.”

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan’s largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands with over 540 locations in 17 countries. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, guests can get in, dine, and be on their way in 20 minutes for under $20.