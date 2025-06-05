Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept unlike any other, with a cult following and more than 540 locations across 17 countries, announced two franchise deals that continue the brand’s momentum as it now has nearly 100 units under commitment.

The first deal is with the Dallas-Fort Worth-based franchise group PhilX Hospitality, a group of experienced, hands-on operators with a strong background in restaurant operations and growth. The team is led by Phil Guo, who brings more than 25 years of experience and currently operates three JINYA Ramen Bars in Dallas (Victory Park, Preston Hollow, and Carrollton). Phil oversees operations and development across the group. Supporting the team is Ken Cheng, owner of Chains’ Restaurant Supply, Dallas’s top supplier of restaurant equipment. Ken also brings expertise in restaurant construction, helping the team execute efficient and cost-effective build-outs.

PhilX Hospitality will open five locations in the coming years across Frisco, Carrollton, Plano, Prosper and McKinney, the first of which is planned for Q4 this year.

“I first experienced Pepper Lunch over 13 years ago during a trip to Hong Kong. The food and experience left a strong impression, and it has stayed with me,” said Phil Guo. “Pepper Lunch is bold, exciting, and brings something truly different to our market. Our team is passionate about great food and great execution—and this brand is a perfect match. We’re excited to share it with the community.”

Along with expansion across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Pepper Lunch’s Franchise Sales Director, Paul Tran, is more than doubling his original five-store commitment across Los Angeles and Orange County, California, signing on for an additional seven locations across the Bay Area, bringing his total commitment to 12 stores.

Tran’s first location opened at the flagship Irvine Spectrum center in Orange County earlier this year, to consistent long lines.

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan’s largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands with over 500 locations in 15 countries. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, and with guests being able to get in, dine, and be on their way in 20 minutes for under $20, the beloved Japanese-based brand seeks experienced franchise partners to expand its proven business model and cutting-edge customer offerings across the United States.