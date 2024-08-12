Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept unlike any other, with more than 500 locations in 15 countries, announced it has signed an agreement to bring five Pepper Lunch restaurants to the Southern California region, between Los Angeles and Orange County, over the next three years.

The deal with High Steaks Enterprise, LLC, is led by Paul Tran, the Director of Franchise Sales for Pepper Lunch in North America. Prior to becoming Pepper Lunch’s franchise sales lead, Tran led the restaurant group which owned and operated nine Halal Guys in Southern California, which was recently acquired by a hospitality company.

“I first experienced Pepper Lunch while traveling in Australia in 2016. I’ve been in the restaurant and franchise business for two decades and I’ve been on both sides of the table – franchisor and franchisee,” said Tran. “As a part of the Pepper Lunch leadership team, I’ve seen the greatness in the brand firsthand and I just know that the time was right. The popularity of Asian food is growing in America, but the supply is limited. Pepper Lunch is perfect in filling that need and it’s something we’re proud of because the business model is both brilliant and relevant for consumers who want experience, value, quality food, speed, convenience, and ethnic flavors.”

Additional partners in the business are Thomas Pham and Andrew Le, both executives at SLIQUE Media, one of the largest restaurant marketing agencies on the West Coast, representing the top brands in Southern California and nationwide. Pham has successfully opened more than 10 restaurants in the past. Le has supported the launch of hundreds of restaurant brands and previously worked on marketing efforts for brands such as Toyota, Scion, AT&T, Activision, and Riot Games. Both were previous partners with Paul Tran in the Halal Guys’ franchise group.

“Our Director of Franchise Sales signing a multi-unit agreement for Southern California speaks to how our entire organization is invested in the growth of Pepper Lunch,” said Troy Hooper, CEO of Pepper Lunch. “Paul and his group have successfully operated one of the fastest-growing, and most beloved brands, Halal Guys, in this market previously, and we have no doubt they will achieve success with Pepper Lunch.”

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan’s largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands with over 500 locations in 15 countries. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, and with guests being able to get in, dine, and be on their way in 20 minutes for under $20, the beloved Japanese-based brand seeks experienced franchise partners to expand its proven business model and cutting-edge customer offerings across the United States.