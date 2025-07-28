Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept unlike any other, with a cult following and more than 540 locations across 17 countries, today announced its first ever limited-time offering in the U.S., Surf & Turf. Launching today nationwide and priced at $19.99, the company’s Surf & Turf entrée combines Certified Angus New York Steak and crispy Panko Shrimp, all served with fresh vegetables on a sizzling 500-degree hot plate. This is the first LTO in a series of new menu offerings rolling out in the coming months, with the goal of giving guests unexpected and craveable tastes from around the globe.

“The quality of beef we’re using is something you’d typically find at a steakhouse, and combined with our crispy Panko Shrimp, makes for an incredibly delicious combination,” said Troy Hooper, CEO of Pepper Lunch. “This is the first LTO we’re offering in the US, so we wanted to go big and give our guests the best we have to offer, at a compelling price.”

Along with introducing new menu categories packed with delicious items, Pepper Lunch will also be deploying new technology and other initiatives to make both the franchisee and guest experience more enjoyable and frictionless.

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan’s largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands with over 540 locations in 17 countries. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, and with guests being able to get in, dine, and be on their way in 20 minutes for under $20, the beloved Japanese-based brand seeks experienced franchise partners to expand its proven business model and cutting-edge customer offerings across the United States.