Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept unlike any other, with more than 530 locations in 17 countries, today announced the grand opening of its first location in the state of Florida. The restaurant will open March 7 in Pinellas Park at 4699 Park Blvd., near IHOP at the corner of Park Blvd. and 47th Street. Hours of operation are 11am until 10pm, seven days a week.

On Grand Opening Day, the first 100 guests in line will get a free Beef Pepper Rice, one of the dishes which has made Pepper Lunch famous across the world.

Beef Pepper Rice combines tender beef with fragrant rice, flavorful pepper spread, and cracked pepper on a sizzling plate to create the ultimate comfort food. On Saturday and Sunday, March 8 and 9, the restaurant will offer the first 50 guests in line will get a gtrr Beef Pepper Rice.

In addition to Pepper Rice offerings, the menu features savory Sizzling Curry Rice, as well as Teriyaki options. The restaurant also offers a variety of pasta dishes, including Aglio Olio Teppan Pasta, featuring light oil and chili flakes; and Cream Teppan Pasta, with mushrooms and cream sauce over pasta.

This will be a prototype restaurant for Pepper Lunch, featuring streamlined tech to simplify operations and elevate the guest experience, including all-kiosk ordering supported by a hospitality host, and optimized table tracking to ensure guests receive their meal as promptly as possible.

The Pinellas Park restaurant is one of 15 locations Pepper Lunch which will open in 2025, with a flagship Southern California restaurant opening a few weeks ago, and Salt Lake City and Arizona State University locations coming soon as well. Pepper Lunchexpects to end 2025 with more than 20 open restaurants in North America, with plans to double its store opening pace each of the next few years.

“Pepper Lunch is an incredible addition to the Tampa Bay-area dining scene, with flavor profiles and combinations that are unique, delicious and truly memorable ,” said Ferdian Jap, Managing Partner of Majestic Restaurant Group, Pepper Lunch’s Franchisee in Florida.

“Our first Florida restaurant is another milestone step in our journey the past 24 months,” said Troy Hooper, CEO of Pepper Lunch in North America. “From an entirely new restaurant design, upgraded menu, new tech which elevates the guest experience, and a new group of veteran, experience franchisees, we’re looking forward to a huge year for Pepper Lunch in 2025.”

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan’s largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands with over 530 locations in 17 countries. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, and with guests being able to get in, dine, and be on their way in 20 minutes for under $20, the beloved Japanese-based brand seeks experienced franchise partners to expand its proven business model and cutting-edge customer offerings across the United States.