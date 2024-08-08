Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept unlike any other, with more than 500 locations in 15 countries, announced it has signed an agreement to bring five Pepper Lunch restaurants to North San Diego, partnering with local businessowners and entrepreneurs in the venture. The deal is for five Pepper Lunch restaurants in the coming years in the market.

The business group, TD Family Ventures, is led by Bao Doan, co-founder of the San Diego-based Urban Bubble, a bubble tea café which imports all ingredients from Taiwan in order to create the most exquisite and flavorful drinks. Founded in 2021, Urban Bubble strives to modernize the average boba cafe, while keeping the authenticity of Taiwanese refreshments.

Additional partners in the business are longtime San Diego residents Jadelyn Wang, Elizabeth Tran, Aaron Tran and Cindy Tran.

“The moment we first dined at Pepper Lunch, we knew this was a potential business opportunity. We were immediately impressed by the vibrant atmosphere, the enthusiasm of guests as they cooked their meals, and the overall efficiency of the operation,” said Bao Doan. “We are beyond excited to embark on this journey and look forward to opening our Pepper Lunch restaurants in North San Diego.”

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan’s largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands with over 500 locations in 15 countries. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, and with guests being able to get in, dine, and be on their way in 20 minutes for under $20, the beloved Japanese-based brand seeks experienced franchise partners to expand its proven business model and cutting-edge customer offerings across the United States.

“With a diverse population, and one which is used to unique, fresh and exciting flavors, we know area residents and guests will enjoy Pepper Lunch,” said Troy Hooper, CEO of Pepper Lunch. “As we continue to build a best-in-class franchise system, partnering with operators that know their market, like the TD Family Ventures team, ensures we’re putting our best foot forward and we expand.”