Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept with more than 550 locations across 17 countries, today announced the signing of two new multi-unit franchise agreements, propelling the brand past the 100-unit commitment mark exactly two years since launching its U.S. franchise program.

The new agreements will bring 25 Pepper Lunch restaurants to key growth markets across Texas and Southern California over the next five years.

The first of the new franchise groups, Sizzling Hospitality (a Summit Point Capital company), led by longtime restaurant executive Bobby Shaw, has signed on to develop 20 Pepper Lunch restaurants across Texas in Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.

This partnership officially closes out Texas for new developers adding to the sale of the DFW (Dallas Forth Worth) DMA earlier this year.

Shaw brings more than three decades of experience leading some of the industry’s most iconic restaurant brands. He began his career with McDonald’s, rising from team member to multi-unit leader during his 17-year tenure. Shaw went on to spend 10 years at Chipotle Mexican Grill, ultimately serving as executive vice president overseeing 228 restaurants across 11 states. He later served as President and COO of Freebirds, a Texas-based fast-casual restaurant chain known for customizable burritos, bowls, and other Tex-Mex-style dishes, where he re-engineered the menu and implemented a new service model. Most recently, he led operations for Salt & Straw, and artisanal ice cream brand, where he opened 14 new locations in just two years.

Now returning home to Austin, Shaw says Pepper Lunch’s growth potential and experiential format align perfectly with his passion for operational excellence and innovation.

“Pepper Lunch is one of those rare concepts that truly stands out,” said Shaw. “It’s an experience that excites guests, energizes teams, and delivers strong unit economics. I’m thrilled to be part of bringing this brand to Texas.”

In Southern California, Dean La and Thanh Tang will open five Pepper Lunch restaurants between Orange County and Los Angeles. This brings the total count of locations under development in Orange and LA Counties to 15 more on top of the four stores already open.

Tang’s family has been in the restaurant business since 1988, operating Thanh Restaurant in Orange County, a beloved Vietnamese establishment considered one of the must-visit destinations in “Little Saigon.” After years in corporate and entrepreneurial roles across a variety of industries, the duo saw Pepper Lunch as the next evolution of their family’s legacy.

“Our family built its name on authentic, high-quality food and a welcoming experience,” said Tang. “From Broken Rice to Sizzling Rice, Pepper Lunch is a natural extension of what we’ve always done, serving great food with heart.”

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan’s largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, and with guests being able to get in, dine, and be on their way in 25 minutes for under $25, the beloved Japanese-based brand continues to seek experienced franchise partners to expand its proven business model and cutting-edge customer offerings across the United States.

“These two partnerships mark a major milestone for Pepper Lunch in the U.S.,” said Troy Hooper, CEO of Pepper Lunch. “To surpass 100 committed units in under two years is a testament to the power of this brand and the passion of our franchisees. With leaders like Bobby, Dean, and Thanh joining our system, the future of Pepper Lunch is brighter than ever.”

Pepper Lunch now has fully paid territory commitments for 117 stores across 8 states and the territory of Guam, which is opening store #2 in January. Of these, 6 states are fully sold out. (AZ, HI, OR, NV, TX, and UT). Pepper Lunch believes North America still has nearly 500 more locations available for multi-unit franchisee developers to get in on this sizzling opportunity.

