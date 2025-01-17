Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept unlike any other, with more than 500 locations in 17 countries, today announced it has signed a new development agreement that will bring Pepper Lunch to Oregon.

The deal is with Peter T. Ng, local developer and owner of Seventh and Monroe LLC, and includes five locations across the state. Known for its vibrant communities and expanding culinary scene, Oregon is the perfect place to bring Pepper Lunch’s interactive, sizzling dining experience to new audiences.

“Oregon is a state that values individuality and quality, and Pepper Lunch offers a dining experience that reflects those priorities,” said Peter.

Pepper Lunch CEO Troy Hooper added, “This expansion into Oregon is a testament to the power of our concept and the incredible potential of our partners. Peter’s vision and commitment align seamlessly with our mission to bring joy and connection through our sizzling dining experience.”

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan’s largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands with over 500 locations in 15 countries. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, and with guests being able to get in, dine, and be on their way in 20 minutes for under $20, the beloved Japanese-based brand seeks experienced franchise partners to expand its proven business model and cutting-edge customer offerings across the United States.