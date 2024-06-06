Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept unlike any other, with more than 500 locations in 15 countries, has announced it has signed an agreement for its newest U.S. location just outside of Tampa. Located at 4699 Park Blvd. in Pinellas Park, this marks the first Florida location for Pepper Lunch. This store is also the first modern prototype design in the new era of Pepper Lunch since the U.S. parent group, Hot Palette America Inc., took over American operations for the brand.

With an estimated opening date of September 2024, the new Pepper Lunch location on Park Blvd. will be a 1435-square foot building with a 38-seat restaurant and a 500 square foot patio with an additional 25 outdoor seats. The newest Pepper Lunch restaurant will be owned and operated by the local Majestic Restaurant Group, which has signed on to develop 10 units over the next five years in and around the Tampa, Orlando and Gainesville markets. Boasting a legacy of developing and operating multiple successful concepts, each restaurant The Majestic Restaurant Group operates is designed to offer a unique dining experience, tailored to the tastes and preferences of its patrons. Specific concepts the group has brought to life include nearly a dozen sushi, poke and dumpling restaurants including the acclaimed Zukku Sushi, which has a location in Tampa, reinforcing the group’s market insight.

“Pepper Lunch offers a uniquely different dining experience, with authentic, approachable food,” explains Troy Hooper, Pepper Lunch CEO. “With experienced local operators in the Majestic Restaurant Group, we’re looking forward to getting the doors open in the coming months so St. Petersburg-area residents can discover what makes Pepper Lunch one of the most popular concepts in the world.”

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan’s largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands with over 500 locations in 15 countries. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, and with guest being able to get in, dine, and be on their way in 20 minutes for under $20, the beloved Japanese-based brand seeks experienced franchise partners to expand its proven business model and cutting-edge customer offerings across the United States.

Instead of breaking the bank on expensive yakiniku Japanese BBQ, American diners continue to fall in love with Pepper Lunch’s affordable teppanyaki-style concept that presents the novel menu of sizzling Steaks, Curry Rice, Teriyaki and Pasta-based dishes, and don’t forget the signature Pepper Rice on the brand’s patented hot iron plate. At Pepper Lunch, each guest is the MasterChef, where they can ‘Sizzle It Your Way.’