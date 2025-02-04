Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept unlike any other, with more than 533 locations in 17 countries, announced the grand opening of its first location since the brand’s 2023 focus shift to North America-based growth and development. Located at the Irvine Spectrum, one of the most trafficked and well-known shopping centers in Southern California, Pepper Lunch’s newest restaurant, a prototype buildout, will open on February 7. The address is 509 Spectrum Center Drive, near Regal Irvine Spectrum.

The prototype restaurant features streamlined tech to simplify operations and elevate the guest experience, including all-kiosk ordering supported by a hospitality host, and optimized table tracking to ensure guests receive their meal as promptly as possible

The Irvine Spectrum restaurant is the first of 15 locations Pepper Lunch will open in 2025, with Tampa Bay-area and Salt Lake City restaurants opening in Q1 as well. The company expects to end 2025 with more than 20 open restaurants in North America, with plans to double its store opening pace each of the next few years.

The Irvine Spectrum location is owned and operated by Paul Tran, Director of Franchise Development at Pepper Lunch, and his business partners, Thomas Pham and Andrew Le, both executives at SLIQUE Media, one of the largest restaurant marketing agencies on the West Coast.

“Pepper Lunch delivers exactly what today’s diners are looking for; incredible flavor profiles, value, speed of service and an overall memorable experience,” said Thomas Pham. “We’re thrilled to be opening this special location at the Irvine Spectrum, and look forward to welcoming in guests who are looking for a unique and delicious dining experience.”

Previously, Tran led the restaurant group which owned and operated nine Halal Guys in Southern California, which was recently acquired by a hospitality company.

“This flagship Southern California restaurant represents a milestone step in our journey the past 24 months,” said Troy Hooper, CEO of Pepper Lunch in North America. “From an entirely new restaurant design, upgraded menu, new tech which elevates the guest experience, and a new group of veteran, experience franchisees, we’re looking forward to a huge year for Pepper Lunch in 2025.”

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan’s largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands with over 533 locations in 17 countries. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, and with guests being able to get in, dine, and be on their way in 20 minutes for under $20, the beloved Japanese-based brand seeks experienced franchise partners to expand its proven business model and cutting-edge customer offerings across the United States.