2025 is off to a sizzling start at PepperJax Grill. The restaurant chain is rolling out a revamped loyalty rewards program along with a cheesy new perk exclusively for its most dedicated fans.

A New App, Bigger Rewards

With the launch of the new PepperJax mobile app, earning rewards has never been easier. The updated Loyalty Program now grants members 10 points for every $1 spent—plus, loyalty members receive exclusive perks, special offers, and early access to promotions throughout the year.

PepperJax Grill COO, Mike Rogers, expressed enthusiasm for the program, stating:

“We’re very pleased with our partnership with Paytronix (an Access Company) and their mobile app architecture. It’s easy for our customers to navigate, increases engagement, and allows our Marketing team to interact with guests in a unique way.”

Bringing the Cheese!

In addition to the new rewards system, PepperJax Grill is turning up the flavor with its MAKE IT CHEESY campaign. Beginning February 21st, loyalty members will enjoy FREE cheese sauce on their Philly, Rice Bowl, or Burrito—because everything is better with cheese.

Emma Thompson, Director of Marketing at PepperJax Grill, shared: “At PepperJax, we love our loyalty members, and we wanted to give them something extra special. We’re so ‘cheesy’ in love with our fans, and what better way to show it than with FREE cheese?”

This limited-time promotion is exclusively available to loyalty members. Guests who haven’t yet joined can download the new PepperJax app to start earning rewards and enjoying the cheesiest perks around.

For more details, visit pepperjaxgrill.com or download the PepperJax app on the App Store or Google Play.

Since 2002, PepperJax Grill has been serving fresh, high-quality grilled favorites. Known for its sizzling Philly cheesesteaks, hearty rice bowls, and bold flavors, the restaurant prides itself on crafting made-to-order meals right in front of its guests.

Signature Philly buns are sourced directly from Philadelphia.

Premium steak is Nebraska-sourced for unbeatable quality.

House-made ranch is prepared fresh daily.

Every dish is seasoned with PepperJax’s signature blend of bold spices for a flavor-packed bite.

With a passion for great food and great people, PepperJax Grill continues to serve its loyal fans the best flavors, grilled fresh every day.