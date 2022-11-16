Peppermint Beverages Make Their Seasonal Arrival at Tim Hortons

Beginning November 16, for a limited time, participating U.S. Tim Hortons restaurants are celebrating the holiday season with the release of festive products, Peppermint Beverages and the Holiday Tree Donut, and its holiday cups and donut boxes. Tim Hortons is also running a promotion where Tims Rewards guests can receive a $1 Medium Peppermint Mocha Iced Capp at participating U.S. Restaurants when ordering on the Tims app or online (11/16-12/12).

Peppermint Beverages:

Peppermint Mocha Iced Capp is back on our holiday menu and blends the flavors of a rich Chocolate Peppermint flavored syrup with our classic frozen coffee beverage, topped off with whipped topping and sprinkled with crunchy Peppermint pieces.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate: A velvety Hot Chocolate and Chocolate Peppermint flavored beverage topped with whipped topping and sprinkled with crunchy Peppermint pieces.

Peppermint Mocha Latte (available hot or iced): A creamy espresso-base and Peppermint Mocha flavored beverage served hot or cold, topped with whipped topping and sprinkled with crunchy Peppermint pieces.

Peppermint Mocha Cream Cold Brew combines the flavors of a rich chocolate peppermint flavored syrup with our classic cold brew, topped with a sweet creamy cold foam and sprinkled with crunchy Peppermint pieces.