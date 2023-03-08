Pepperoni's Names Paul Segreto Chief Franchise Officer

Houston-based Pepperoni's has announced that Paul Segreto has been appointed to the position of Chief Franchise Officer. In this role, Segreto will be responsible for leading the franchise development and operations for Pepperoni's.



Segreto brings over 40 years of experience in the franchise industry to his new role. He is also the Founder & CEO of Acceler8Success Group, a franchise and business development firm that helps current and aspiring entrepreneurs accelerate success. Segreto previously served as CEO of Franchise Foundry, a franchise consulting firm that helps entrepreneurs turn their business concepts into franchise opportunities.



"We are excited to have Paul expand his role with Pepperoni's as Chief Franchise Officer," says Ray Salti, Founder & CEO of Pepperoni's. "His wealth of experience and expertise in franchising has proven invaluable since we launched our franchise efforts under his direction three years ago."



Segreto is a recognized thought leader in the franchise industry and has been featured in numerous publications and media outlets. He is also a sought-after speaker and consultant, having worked with hundreds of franchise brands over the course of his career. Segreto was recently named a 2023 Top 100 Global Franchise Influencer.



"I am honored to take my role with the Pepperoni's team to a new level and look forward to working with our franchisees to drive growth and success for our brand," says Segreto. "For over 33 years, Pepperoni's has been a well-respected and beloved brand in the pizza industry, and I am excited to be a part of its future."