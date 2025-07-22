The Wendy’s Company announced the appointment of Pete Suerken as President, U.S., effective today. He will report to interim Chief Executive Officer Ken Cook and serve on the Wendy’s Senior Leadership Team. Suerken will succeed Abigail Pringle, who has served as President, U.S. since 2024 and will depart the Company in the coming weeks to pursue other opportunities after a transition period with Suerken.

Suerken has served as President and CEO of Wendy’s Quality Supply Chain Co-op (“QSCC”), the independent purchasing cooperative for the Wendy’s system, since 2021. QSCC works closely with Company operators and franchisees, leading supply chain and distribution activities for Wendy’s restaurants around the globe. He has a proven track record of transforming operations, building profitability and leading innovation, spanning more than two decades in the food, beverage and restaurant industries. Prior to joining QSCC, Pete served as president of Resin Technology Inc. (RTI), a leading packaging and materials provider. Prior to his time at RTI, Pete spent 13 years at Restaurant Supply Chain Solutions (RSCS), the co-op of Yum! Brands.

“Delivering exceptional customer experiences, increasing restaurant-level profitability and accelerating growth are crucial priorities for our U.S. business,” said interim Chief Executive Officer Ken Cook. “I am confident Pete will lead our business with operational excellence and intensity, helping us achieve our long-term strategic priorities to create value for our franchisees, employees, and shareholders.”

Cook continued, “I want to thank Abigail Pringle for her 23 years of commitment to our brand. She has helped strengthen our system and modernize our restaurants. Abigail has been a key leader of restaurant development at Wendy’s, including our Image Activation journey and creation of the modern restaurant image for the brand. She transformed our International business and put a solid structure in place to optimize restaurant performance in the U.S. We are grateful for her many contributions to our company, employees and franchisees.”

“The opportunity to lead the U.S. business for this iconic brand is exciting and humbling,” said Pete Suerken. “I have had the privilege to serve our franchisees and Company operators as CEO of QSCC for the past five years and now look forward to working with them as President, U.S. to drive profitable growth for our restaurants while continuing to build a high-performance culture and best-in-class customer experience.”

The Company will release its second quarter results on August 8, 2025 as previously announced.