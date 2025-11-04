Josh Kobza, Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands International, announced two leadership appointments.

Peter Perdue has been appointed President of Popeyes, U.S. and Canada, succeeding Jeff Klein who will be leaving the company. Perdue, a 12-year RBI veteran, most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Burger King U.S. & Canada, where he was instrumental in the brand’s Reclaim the Flame operations turnaround. His experience spans operations, franchising, and finance, including leadership as Regional Vice President for Burger King in the Asia Pacific region.

Nicolas (Nico) Henrich has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Burger King U.S. & Canada, succeeding Perdue. Henrich has held senior roles with the Company across franchising, development, finance, strategy, and supply chain.

“Popeyes has the best chicken in QSR, and Peter’s mandate is to unlock the share gains we know we are capable of,” said Kobza. “Peter has led an impressive turnaround in the operations of our Burger King system, and I look forward to bringing his leadership to Popeyes. We also want to offer our thanks to Jeff Klein for his hard work over the last four years.”

“Nico’s proven leadership in our brand has earned the trust of our franchisees,” said Tom Curtis, President of Burger King, U.S. and Canada. “He has been instrumental in strengthening our system and improving franchisee profitability. As COO, he will continue driving operational excellence as a lead contributor to our long-term growth.”