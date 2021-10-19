Peter Piper Acquires 10 Restaurants from Franchisee

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, which also owns Chuck E. Cheese and Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings, signed an agreement to acquire nine Tucson and one Phoenix-area Peter Piper Pizza restaurants owned by franchisee Southwest Pizza, Inc.

Local Tucson family-owned Southwest Pizza, Inc., which has been a Peter Piper Pizza franchisee for nearly 40 years, decided to sell all its locations earlier this year. The terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Peter Piper, LLC, will take over the operations of these locations on Nov. 1, 2021. The purchase of these 10 locations in Arizona will expand the number of locations corporately owned by Peter Piper, LLC, to 43 in the U.S.

Additionally, the Company’s franchisee, Pizza Properties, Inc., has plans to open two new Peter Piper Pizza locations in the San Antonio area in the summer and fall of 2022.

“We appreciate the decades of passion and quality that Southwest Pizza, Inc., and the Baxla family brought to the Peter Piper Pizza brand in Tucson,” says Peter Piper Pizza President Randy Forsythe. “We will continue building on their success in the area as part of our overall growth strategy nationally and internationally.”