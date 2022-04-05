Peter Piper Pizza Introduces New Meatball Pizzas

Peter Piper Pizza, the “food, family and fun” handmade-from-scratch pizza restaurant, is launching its first new menu innovation in more than three years with two new limited-time meatball pizzas and a family-friendly App Trio, available through May 15.

The new Fiery Meatball pizza starts with sliced, house-made beef meatballs over creamy Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, and provolone, and then brings on the heat with baked jalapenos and crushed red pepper. A spicy Buffalo sauce, made with red pepper, butter, garlic and tangy vinegar, is drizzled on top for a final layer of flavor.

The new MBP pizza is a meat-lover’s delight, getting its name from its key ingredients – sliced meatballs, diced bacon, and pepperoni over fresh mozzarella. Rounding out the limited time menu is the family-friendly App Trio, featuring Mac & Cheese Bites, Mozzarella Sticks and Boneless Wings. The trio offers something for everyone, even the pickiest of little eaters.

“Our new Deluxe Deal includes two new limited-time Specialty meatball pizzas for only $29.99 and the new App Trio for $10, including our new Mac & Cheese Bites, bringing exciting new flavors and a new era of innovation to the Peter Piper Pizza menu,” says Peter Piper Pizza Vice President of Marketing Genaro Perez. “We’ve been introducing a lot of new initiatives, from our digital arcade funpass to our new Peter Piper Express concept, and these new menu items offer even more reasons to come check out everything that’s going on at Peter Piper Pizza.”