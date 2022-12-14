Peter Piper Pizza Opens New Fast Casual in Kansas City Area

Peter Piper Pizza will introduce its new fast-casual concept in the Kansas City area with the opening of its first Peter Piper Pizzeria location in February 2023, at 15139 West 119th Street in Olathe. A second opening on Ward Parkway in Kansas City is planned for spring 2023.

The highlight of this concept; pizzas baked to perfection in a custom Roto-Flex® rotating, stone deck pizza oven, the first one in Kansas City! Each Peter Piper Pizzeria will feature a full menu with something delicious for everyone. Menu items include stone-baked hand-tossed and pan pizzas, using dough made fresh daily, savory wings, freshly made salads, and Italian inspired sandwiches and pastas, along with local craft beer and wine. The perfect place for a family night out, lunch with co-workers, watching the game, or date night; each location will boast classic arcade games, large screen televisions, and a custom mural wall painted by local Kansas City artist, Chance Hunter.

The addition of Peter Piper Pizzeria broadens the portfolio delivering three unique concepts. Peter Piper Pizza, the original food-first restaurant and arcade; Peter Piper Express the to-go and delivery only expression and now, fast-casual Peter Piper Pizzeria. The fast casual concept is an appealing prospect for Peter Piper Pizza with consumer demand increasing, a thriving business model and continued growth potential. This growth is fueling brands and job seekers looking for new opportunities, while also driving restaurant sale transactions higher.

“With roots in Arizona dating back to 1973, Peter Piper Pizza has perfected the ideal hand-tossed and deep-dish pizza and now we’re bringing our famous pizza to Kansas City, one of the greatest pizza towns in the United States, in the form of Peter Piper Pizzeria,” says CEC Entertainment President and CEO David McKillips. “For 50 years Peter Piper Pizza has been committed to providing the highest quality pizzas made on fresh, house-made dough daily in a laid-back atmosphere including a gaming area that the whole family can enjoy. Based on the success of these new units, we believe the concept will appeal to our current and potential franchisees and will allow further brand penetration in existing and new markets at a substantially lower investment with very attractive rates of return.”

The new Pizzeria concept is part of Peter Piper Pizza’s larger initiative to meet changing consumer demands on several fronts. The company recently updated its full expression restaurant and arcades with the launch of its funpass, which allows guests to purchase and reload funpass game cards directly from a kiosk. The brand also introduced Peter Piper Express, its first to-go only concept, in Arizona last spring, as well as a new loyalty program and App during the summer