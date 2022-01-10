Peter Piper Pizza Rolls Out Funpass Game Card

Peter Piper Pizza, the “food, family and fun” fresh-made pizza restaurant, is rolling out technology upgrades with the new year, including the new funpass game card that replaces traditional game tokens and paper prize tickets, starting with all its Phoenix and Albuquerque locations.

The new funpass, which allows guests to purchase and reload cards directly from a kiosk to play new and classic games in Peter Piper’s “Game On” arcade area, will roll out to all locations in 2022. The easy-to-use funpass cards can also accumulate points to redeem for additional playing time or prizes either that same day or on a subsequent visit – meaning no more keeping track of tokens and paper tickets.

“We’ve listened to our loyal guests, and they told us they’d like it to be even easier to enjoy the Peter Piper Pizza play experience,” says Genaro Perez, vice president of marketing for Peter Piper Pizza. “For generations, families have been coming to Peter Piper Pizza to create memories over great food while having fun, and funpass is an innovation that our guests will love.”

The company piloted funpass in some of its restaurants in 2021, and saw excellent results, not only from a guest convenience perspective, but also in the total play time, which has gone up 23%.

Other technology updates at Peter Piper include an enhanced website recently launched that allows for seamless online ordering and payment for pickup or delivery (where available). Guests can also book a popular Peter Piper Pizza birthday party or other special event with just a few clicks.